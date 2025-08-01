TCW Group Inc. Sells 9,576 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $341,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.31.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $773.44 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.80 and a 52 week high of $784.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

