Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,648 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Western Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of WDC opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

