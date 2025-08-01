Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Trimmed by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,777,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,007,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,030,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.31.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $773.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.80 and a twelve month high of $784.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $699.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,275. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total value of $373,607.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,392,423. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

