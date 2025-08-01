Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $773.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $699.22 and its 200-day moving average is $644.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.80 and a 52-week high of $784.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,013.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $369,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,275. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.31.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

