Vestcor Inc Purchases 189 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Vestcor Inc raised its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 614,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 925,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $149.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

