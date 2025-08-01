Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $8,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amgen by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $340.89.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

