XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 7,276 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $167.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $169.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

