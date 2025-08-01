Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $994,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 55.5% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $257.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average is $214.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

