Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,476 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $144.33 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.07 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.