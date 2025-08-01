Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,904,000 after buying an additional 626,791 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 80,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $80.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

