HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,681,000 after buying an additional 2,221,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,790,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,077,243.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,288 shares of company stock valued at $29,411,601 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

