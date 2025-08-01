Davis R M Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Up 2.8%

HOLX opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.