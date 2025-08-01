Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,304 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.17 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

