Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 127 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,304. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.17 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

