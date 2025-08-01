US Bancorp DE Sells 14,428 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $191,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 168.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 129.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.93.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.