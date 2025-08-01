UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equinix by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Equinix by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $785.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 195.01%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

