UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 347 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.28.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

