Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $732.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $691.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.30. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $745.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

