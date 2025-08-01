Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc boosted its position in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $266.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.08. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

