Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 463,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $438.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

