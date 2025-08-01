Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corning by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 743,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 547,167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock worth $7,836,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

