Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 5,377 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 18.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 170.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,666.35. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $157,694.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 245,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,522.78. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,221,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

