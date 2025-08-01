NorthRock Partners LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NYSE DVN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $47.44.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

