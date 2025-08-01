Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.