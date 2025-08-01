NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,426,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,106,000 after acquiring an additional 280,542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,930,000 after purchasing an additional 224,867 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.64 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

