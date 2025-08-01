Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 105.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

