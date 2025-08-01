Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 41,425 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,425 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

