Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amphenol by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after buying an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,437,000 after buying an additional 2,900,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.