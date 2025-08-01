Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after purchasing an additional 993,328 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,798,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,359,000 after acquiring an additional 246,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,362,000 after acquiring an additional 169,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,732,000 after acquiring an additional 632,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

