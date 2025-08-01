Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,319 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

