Castellan Group Buys New Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $437.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

