Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 11,788 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 29,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $241.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

