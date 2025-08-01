Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $303.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.03 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

