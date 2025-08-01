Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,898,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,915,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,415 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,143.70. The trade was a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,062 shares of company stock worth $121,498,887. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.77. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.72.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

