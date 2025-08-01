Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,460 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after buying an additional 1,797,776 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5,440.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,155,000 after buying an additional 1,554,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,200,000 after buying an additional 1,404,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,914,000 after buying an additional 1,003,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 839,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6%

DG stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

