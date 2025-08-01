Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $456.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.