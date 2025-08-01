Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Prologis by 59.6% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.74.

Prologis Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

