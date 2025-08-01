Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $660.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

