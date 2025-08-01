Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $158.35 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $160.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $373.69 billion, a PE ratio of 688.48, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

