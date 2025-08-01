Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 19,298 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,470 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,615,000 after buying an additional 155,754 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.27 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

