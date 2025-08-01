OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 34.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.2%

OGE Energy stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

