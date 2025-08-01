Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 241 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in United Airlines by 57.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 75.5% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,672 shares of company stock worth $4,144,411. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

