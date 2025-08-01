Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.40 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

