Howard Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,497,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,653,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,056,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,538,000 after acquiring an additional 618,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584,173 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,726 shares of company stock worth $29,025,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.