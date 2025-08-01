TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,967 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $9,157,473.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,670,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,975,890.48. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $110,891,136 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0%

K opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

