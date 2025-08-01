First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the first quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 121.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

