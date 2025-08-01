Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,401 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.