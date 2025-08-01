Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,520,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $11,942,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $439.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.35 and its 200 day moving average is $428.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.