Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 77,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in SentinelOne by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 11,049.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SentinelOne by 71.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $191,629.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,571,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,127,452.40. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $430,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,007,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,428,575.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,302 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE S opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

