Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 881,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.8%

RY stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $134.26. The company has a market cap of $180.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.